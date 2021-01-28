Blake Baker headed to LSU
Miami Hurricane fans were not happy with Blake Baker following the 2020 season.He was the face of a defensive unit, as coordinator, that gave up 27.0 points and 408.4 points per game. That was a ma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news