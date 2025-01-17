Women's Basketball: Canes lose close one to Boston College, 83-79

Darrione Rogers and Cameron Williams each had strong outings for Miami. Rogers dropped 15 points, while burying 5-6 shots from behind the arc, while Williams scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Roberts had an impressive all-around performance, as she scored a team-high 16 points on 7-13 shooting from the field, in addition to corralling five rebounds, recording three steals, and tallying two assists.

The game featured nine ties and six lead changes, as it was a true back-and-forth contest from start to finish. The Hurricanes (11-6, 1-5) had five separate players reach double figures in scoring, with Jasmyne Roberts leading the way.

ORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami women’s basketball team battled for 40 minutes Thursday evening; however, they fell to Boston College (11-8, 2-4) in a tightly contested battle by a final score of 83-79.

Hanna Cavinder poured in 12 points of her own on 4-7 shooting from the field and 2-4 from behind the arc, and she also recorded a team-high eight assists in the contest. Haley Cavinder chipped in 15 points, while also grabbing five rebounds, and recording three assists.

Miami was exceptional on the offensive end of the court, as they shot 55.0 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from behind the arc, and 83.3 percent at the free throw line. The Canes scored 40 points in the paint and committed just 14 turnovers, matching their second lowest total in a game this season.

Miami started off in impressive fashion, building a 17-10 lead with1:52 remaining in the first quarter. Boston College responded with a 6-0 run to end the period, as the Canes held a 17-16 advantage entering the second quarter.

Miami opened the second period on a 15-9 run over the first four minutes and 35 seconds, extending their lead up to seven points. Miami’s offense cooled off over the rest of the quarter, and the Eagles managed to end the stanza on a 14-7 run to tie the score up at 39 points apiece entering halftime. Miami was outscored 22-20 in the third frame, as they entered the final stanza trailing by two points.

Boston College maintained their advantage and took a seven-point lead after burying a 3-pointer with6:36to go; but, the Canes battled back, trimming the deficit to just one point with1:53 remaining. The Eagles made a clutch 3-pointer with 26 seconds to go to take a four-point lead, and after a Miami bucket, BC knocked down a pair of free throws to hold on for the four-point victory. T’yana Todd scored a game-high 29 points for Boston College and Kaylah Ivey recorded a game-high 16 assists for the Eagles.

Miami will return to the court on Sunday when they will travel to face Florida State with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics