Athletic Director Blake James was a special guest on Tuesday night’s CaneSport Live show. He addressed a number of questions provided by the fans at CaneSport.com, ranging from his hiring of Manny Diaz and the state of that hire to the football program's future, recruiting and more.

James began by discussing what happened prior to hiring Diaz.

“We were looking at a very tough end to the season with an embarrassing loss in the Pinstripe Bowl,” James said. “Mark (Richt) and I had met for a number of hours, I don’t remember how many, on Saturday just talked about what we needed to do to fix the program. As I made very clear after the loss in the bowl game: I wanted to do everything I could to support Mark and that’s what we talked about. I thought the conversation was good, Mark identified a lot of things that needed to change. The next day he notified me he was not going to continue on."

After that James quickly turned to Diaz, who had already left UM to take over the Temple program.

“Manny had been with us for three years - you have to go with what you know and what the reality has been," James said. "Manny turned our defense into one of the best in the country, Manny was given the opportunity under Mark’s leadership to really coach one side of the ball from post-game locker room talk to how they operate on the practice field - Mark was running offense and Manny defense. It gave me the opportunity to see Manny run a unit, how he handled that. What he did in his three years from the development of the young men in the program to who he was bringing into the program said a lot to me.

“We felt Manny was the best fit for the program.”

James said of the initial job interview with Diaz that “Manny was the best interview that I’ve had for a head coach period going back to the group we interviewed when we had Mark there.

“We wanted to find the perfect person for the job and I’m as confident today as I was (when he was hired) - that’s Manny. His goal is to win the ACC and ultimately a national championship. He’s got a vision to do that, and that’s the direction we’re going.”

James also addressed why he didn’t have a national search when he wound up hiring Diaz, paying Temple a $4 million buyout.

“When you look at this business - Manny was clearly the best person for the job,” James said. “You don’t sit around and wait when you have the best person for the job. That person’s going to be gone - you have to make decisions.”

Does he wish he’d moved slower?

“You’re asking do you second guess; to be successful in business, in my business you have to make decisions and you have to move,” James said. “This was a well thought out decision. I was not on an island, it was in conversation with President (Julio) Frenk, members of the board of trustees to other colleagues. All were in support and in agreement. At the end of the day this was my decision and I’ll stand by it to the very end. If I end up being wrong I’ll admit I was wrong. When Mark Richt left, (the program) was in a better spot … I’d like to see us win and build on what we did (after going to the Coastal title game). That didn’t happen. The best spot for me is winning national championships. We have to win the Coastal, win the ACC. We’re seeing it play out with Clemson, we’re going to do it. I’m going to give Manny the resources to be in the best position. As athletic director I have to make sure we’re competitive.”

Coaches that were passed over in the hiring process included names like Butch Davis, Mike Leach, Dan Mullen and Mario Cristobal.

Did James consider hiring a coach with a more extensive resume?

“Would you say any of those coaches had a more developed resume than when Dabo Swinney was hired by Clemson?” James responded. “You don’t want to look for a resume and say `this is the perfect fit here.' Manny knew this program, knew this program from 2015 on, knew what the challenges were in the recruiting world, all those different things."

Former Cane and current Oregon coach Cristobal is in particular a fan favorite on message boards. Why hasn’t he been able to get in the picture as a potential coach at Miami? Could he be considered in the future?

“Mario’s in the middle of a run in the Pac-12 championship, I know he hopes to get a shot (to win a title),” James said. “It’s not fair to have any comments on Mario other than once you put the U on it never comes off. I’ll always cheer for him to win unless he’s playing against us.”

James went on to say if he has a future coaching search “I’m going to consider all parties, will find whoever is the best fit for the job.”

Could Urban Meyer get Miami interest down the road if Diaz doesn’t get things straightened out? After all Ohio State was in a somewhat similar situation before it hired Meyer and won a championship.

“Again, I can’t speak to the Ohio State situation - Manny Diaz is the best person for the job, he’s got my support,” James responded when asked about Meyer.

James was also asked if he’s concerned about recruiting and how UM doesn’t seem to be bringing in elite prospects. Can recruiting improve?

“One, wins are wins - you look back at some of the great Miami teams, we found ways to come back and win games that most teams would think the game was over and they were done. Whatever amount you win by, it’s getting a win,” James said. “At the end of the day it’s about winning; recruiting is a lifeline and we have to continue to put resources into recruiting whether that’s facilities, private planes, through the experience that the NCAA allows us to have when we have kids on campus. We have to make sure we’re hitting on all cylinders in those areas.

“There’s nothing better than having players from South Florida staying home. We’ve had a lot of great kids come to this program that didn’t grow up in Dade County - they came from other places around the state, around this country. And we have to make sure our coaches are everywhere to bring the next great one in whether that’s from Immokalee like Edgerrin James, or the northern part of the state like Ray Lewis, or Louisiana or California.”

What is an acceptable standard for Miami football nowadays?