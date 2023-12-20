Miami adds another piece to the defensive line in Middle Tennessee transfer Marley Cook. CanesCounty.com learned that it would be a possibility that Cook would be added to the roster last week.

Since he decided to enter the portal, he has received offers from Ohio State, Cal, Baylor, TCU, Kansas, Louisville, BostonCollege, Miami, Missouri, Liberty, UConn, Houston, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, and Oregon State along with the Miami.

Cook was named to the CUSA Preseason Watch List and Lombardi Award Watch List ahead of the 2023 season. Following the 2022 slate, he earned Honorable Mention All-CUSA and First Team PFF College All-CUSA.

Quickly following his announcement that he would depart from the Blue Raiders' program, Cook picked up an offer from Tennessee.

In 2023, he started all 12 games and was named a permanent team captain by his teammates. He was also named the team's Defensive Lineman of the Week twice while averaging 55 snaps played per game. He totaled 22 tackles, six TFLs, a sack, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and an interception.

Miami adds depth to a position that lost Leonard Taylor to the NFL and Branson Deen to graduation.