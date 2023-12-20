Miami was in a prime position for multiple flips on Early Signing Day, and they just secured their first of the bunch.

Top 50 prospect and top three outside linebacker Adarius Hayes went from an 11-month-long Florida commitment to signing with Miami on Wednesday.

He becomes the second linebacker signee for first-year linebackers coach Derek Nicholson in the class. For those watching Hayes's recruitment, a flip comes as a surprise after multiple announcements of a locked-in status with the Gators, but this was bound to happen to those around Miami.

Nicholson never took his foot off the gas on his top target at the position, culminating in multiple visits, including an official visit this past weekend. He was also in South Florida for a gameday visit for the Georgia Tech contest in October.

The 6'4," 215-pound linebacker fits the mold physically of what Miami is focusing on at the position under head coach Mario Cristobal. In the last two classes, no signee has been under 6'2" or 215-pounds and five additions at the position have been blue-chip prospects.

Miami has been progressing in each class by grabbing top players in the state, and now, in this class, they have the top player at running backer (Jordan Lyle), linebacker, and safety (Zaquan Patterson). All three come to Miami with elite production - and especially Hayes.

In four varsity seasons, he has 389 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, four sacks, and six forced fumbles. He was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game in January.

With Hayes signed, Miami now has nine four- or five-star defenders in the 2024 class, with multiple others still on the table. Announcements for five-star Florida State defensive end commit Armondo Blount, and Rivals250 cornerback Zavier Mincey are in play for the Hurricanes.

Miami now has the sixth-ranked class nationally, sitting one spot behind Florida State for the best in the ACC.