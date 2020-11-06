CaneSport - Brevin Jordan, John Campbell among 11 unavailable for game at NC State

The reports of tight end Brevin Jordan's return were greatly exaggerated.

The star tight end remains out for a third straight game, as UM sent out a long unavailability list an hour before the NC State game.

It's unclear if Jordan is still not healed up from a shoulder injury or if it's a different issue such as a COVID-19 positive test or quarantine. Manny Diaz had indicated earlier in the week that Jordan would be ready to go in the game.

Several of the players that are on the list were also on the unavailability list last game, reportedly for COVID-19 related reasons.

The others that were also out last week and are out again: LB Corey Flagg, WR Michael Redding III, WR/PR Xavier Restrepo, DL Elijah Roberts and QB Tyler Van Dyke.

Coming off the list from last game: Freshman DB Brian Balom. OL Issiah Walker also remains unavailable, although that's been the case all year as he awaits official word from the NCAA on his appeal to play right away.

New to the unavailability list?

OL John Campbell, who was available on an emergency basis last game off injury, TE Dominic Mammarelli, WR Keyshawn Smith and OL Ousman Traore.

Again, UM does not differentiate on the list if it's an injury, COVID-19 positive test or a contact tracing quarantine situation.

But what is known is that eight true freshmen and key OL depth players Campbell and Traore along with Jordan will be out this game.