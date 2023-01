DATE: Saturday, January 21, 2022

WHERE: Cameron Indoor Stadium (9,314); Durham, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 12:00 pm EST/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

Duke (13-5) is undefeated at home and leads the all-time series over Miami (13-3) 23-9. Both teams have won three of their last five games. Duke lost 72-64 to Clemson on the road in its last contest and Miami were winners at home 82-78 over Syracuse in its last game.

Line: Duke -5.5

Over/Under: 148