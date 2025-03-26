Miami Baseball: Canes lose mid-week game to Stetson, 11-2

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team fell to the Stetson Hatters, 11-2, Wednesday evening at Mark Light Field. Miami’s five errors, three coming in the fourth inning, led to the midweek defeat.

Justin Solimine (2–0) earned the win with three shutout innings in his start for Stetson (14-12, 4-2 ASUN). Five relievers followed him to limit the Hurricanes (14–12, 1-5 ACC) to just two runs on eight hits.

Stetson capitalized on a rough start from Miami right-hander Reese Lumpkin (2–1), who allowed six runs, five being earned, in just three innings.

Miami’s seventh midweek game of the season started with two scoreless frames, but in the top of the third, the visiting Stetson squad struck first while taking full advantage of Miami’s errors in the field.

Stetson’s Isaiah Barkett began the plethora of scoring with an RBI double down the right field line, scoring Anthony Gonzalez. Juan De La Cruz reached home on a throwing error to put the Hatters up 2-0.

Three errors committed by the Hurricanes, paired with RBI singles from De La Cruz and Lorenzo Meola in the fourth inning, would blow the game wide open for the Hatters as Stetson took a commanding 8-0 lead.

Miami’s only offense came from Derek Williams’ solo home run in the seventh and an RBI single by Bobby Marsh in the fifth.

With Stetson adding one insurance run in the fifth and two more in the seventh, the Miami bats could not return from their five errors in the field.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics