Miami Baseball: Canes lose series to Tar Heels, lose game two 4-2

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of Miami baseball team (14-14, 1-7 ACC) fell to the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels, 4-2, Saturday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium. Four unearned runs from the Tar Heels in the fourth inning catapulted the team to victory and gave Miami its fourth-straight loss.

North Carolina starter Jason DeCaro (4-2) struck out six over 5.1 innings and earned the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits. Ryan Lynch came on in relief and tossed 3.2 scoreless innings to notch his first save of the season.

Right-handed pitcher Brian Walters (2-2) took the loss for the Hurricanes, surrendering four unearned runs on nine hits in 3.2 innings. Miami's Michael Fernandez and Tate DeRias bullpen held UNC hitless the rest of the way, but the early damage was enough.

The Tar Heels (21-6, 6-5 ACC) pounded out nine hits, including three from first baseman Hunter Stokely, who also drove in a run. Gavin Gallaher and Luke Stevenson each added an RBI, while Sawyer Black and Sam Angelo chipped in with two hits apiece.

The Tar Heels erupted for four unearned runs in the fourth inning — all with two outs — after Miami’s Dorian Gonzalez committed a fielding error that shifted the momentum and put North Carolina in a prime position to capitalize.

Miami opened the scoring with a run in the second inning and added a solo homer from Derek Williams in the sixth, but managed just four hits on the day.

Michael Torres reached base three times and scored once for Miami, while Fabio Peralta drove in a run.

The series finale against the Hurricanes and Tar Heels is now scheduled to begin Sunday at noon and will be broadcast on ACCNX.

