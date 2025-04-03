Published Apr 3, 2025
Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media after spring practice No. 11
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal answered questions from media members after the Hurricanes' eleventh spring practice.

Miami will resume spring practice on Saturday, April 5th.

