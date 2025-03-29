Rivals Combine Series: Top performers advance to Sunday's camp

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – More than 1,000 prospects rolled into South Florida to measure up against the rest of the nation in the latest Rivals Combine Series stop. As usual, speed was the name of the game in the region, but there was also a mixture of youth and size across several recruiting classes on hand.
Among the selections for Sunday’s Rivals Camp were these prospects that stood out during the day.
2026 EDGE Jvon Hatcher: A late bloomer just now hitting the Power Four threshold from a recruiting standpoint, Hatcher showed up carrying more than 240 pounds very well, showcasing quickness thereafter. It was verified in the shuttle run, where Hatcher was able to touch 4.39 seconds on his final attempt.
That combination of size and quickness has led to recent offers from Wake Forest and others as his profile rises.
20206 OL Dametrius Hixson: The Lauderdale Lakes (Fla.) Boyd Anderson offensive tackle jumped out because of his big frame standing at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds. Hixson holds offers from Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green and Morgan State. He’ll get to test his skills against some athletic players off the edge on Sunday.
2026 EDGE Maurice Jones: The potential EDGE prospect certainly met the eye test walking around at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. He also moved very well at his size during drills so it’ll be interesting to see him work in one-on-ones.
He’s talking to Mississippi State and just came from a visit last week. He’ll take a visit to Starkville in June.
2026 WR Saphir Miller: Another speedy tester, the Ivy League prospect clocked a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash on an impressive 6-foot-1, near 200-pound frame. The athleticism has already warranted interest from Nebraska and Purdue in Big Ten country to this point.
2027 QB James Perrone: One of the top passers in the area in 2024, Perrone showed he was one of the quickest in the field as well. The rising-junior clocked a 4.2-second short shuttle and flashed good speed for the position with a 40-yard dash in the 4.7-second range.
Perrone holds several offers and reports consistent contact with Virginia Tech and South Florida.
2027 WR Jacob Thomas: An early commitment to Pitt who has since seen his profile rise that much more, Thomas was among the fastest prospects in attendance and he had the quickness to match it along the way.
Miami, Kentucky, Purdue and others are pushing the early pledge to the Panthers at this time.
2026 RB Andreas Zayas: One of the fastest testers on the day Saturday, the Tampa native hit 4.39 in the 40-yard dash and was in the 4.4 range on the other. He has experience at both running back and slot receiver, so the Sunday setting could be a kick-starter to his recruitment this spring and beyond.