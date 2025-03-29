Rivals Combine Series: Top performers advance to Sunday's camp

Jacob Thomas

2026 EDGE Jvon Hatcher: A late bloomer just now hitting the Power Four threshold from a recruiting standpoint, Hatcher showed up carrying more than 240 pounds very well, showcasing quickness thereafter. It was verified in the shuttle run, where Hatcher was able to touch 4.39 seconds on his final attempt. That combination of size and quickness has led to recent offers from Wake Forest and others as his profile rises.

20206 OL Dametrius Hixson: The Lauderdale Lakes (Fla.) Boyd Anderson offensive tackle jumped out because of his big frame standing at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds. Hixson holds offers from Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green and Morgan State. He’ll get to test his skills against some athletic players off the edge on Sunday.

2026 EDGE Maurice Jones: The potential EDGE prospect certainly met the eye test walking around at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. He also moved very well at his size during drills so it’ll be interesting to see him work in one-on-ones. He’s talking to Mississippi State and just came from a visit last week. He’ll take a visit to Starkville in June.

2026 WR Saphir Miller: Another speedy tester, the Ivy League prospect clocked a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash on an impressive 6-foot-1, near 200-pound frame. The athleticism has already warranted interest from Nebraska and Purdue in Big Ten country to this point.

2027 QB James Perrone: One of the top passers in the area in 2024, Perrone showed he was one of the quickest in the field as well. The rising-junior clocked a 4.2-second short shuttle and flashed good speed for the position with a 40-yard dash in the 4.7-second range. Perrone holds several offers and reports consistent contact with Virginia Tech and South Florida.

2027 WR Jacob Thomas: An early commitment to Pitt who has since seen his profile rise that much more, Thomas was among the fastest prospects in attendance and he had the quickness to match it along the way. Miami, Kentucky, Purdue and others are pushing the early pledge to the Panthers at this time.