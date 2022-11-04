News More News
By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Florida State

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
DATE: Saturday, November 5, 2022

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida

TIME/TV: 7:30 pm EST/ABC

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

FLORIDA STATE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami leads the series over Florida State 35-31 (Miami won four of the last five after losing seven straight)

Line: Florida State -7.5

Over/Under: 53

Miami Vs. Florida State Comparison
Miami Florida State

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

66-64 Overall

4-4 At Miami

Mike Norvell

51-31 Overall

13-16 At Florida State

2022 Record

4-4 (2-2 ACC)

5-3 (3-3 ACC)

Rankings

CFP - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

CFP - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

Strength of Schedule

59th

27th
Strength of Schedule Rankings by Power Rankings Guru October 30, 2022
Miami Offense Vs. Florida State Defense 
Miami Florida State 

Points Per Game

27.4

21.9

Rushing Yards Per Game

132.3

145.6

Passing Yards Per Game

293.9

177.9

Total Yards Per Game

426.1

323.5
Miami Defense Vs. Florida State Offense 
Miami Florida State

Points Per Game

22.5

32.1

Rushing Yards Per Game

113.5

209.6

Passing Yards Per Game

229.5

277.5

Total Yards Per Game

343

487.1
Individual Leaders
Miami Florida State

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

1731 total yards

152-237-4

10 touchdowns

Jordan Travis

2057 total yards

146-236-3

14 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

114 carries

555 yards

4.9 per rush

4 touchdowns

Treshaun Ward

72 carries

488 yards

6.8 per rush

3 touchdowns

Receiving

Will Mallory

28 receptions

371 yards

13.3 per reception

1 touchdown

Johnny Wilson

30 receptions

603 yards

20.1 per reception

4 touchdowns

Tackles

Corey Flagg Jr.

41 total tackles

25 solo 16 assisted

9.5 tackles for loss

2.5 sacks

Jammie Robinson

61 total tackles

24 solo 37 assisted

1.5 tackles for loss

0 sacks
