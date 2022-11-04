By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Florida State
DATE: Saturday, November 5, 2022
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida
TIME/TV: 7:30 pm EST/ABC
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
FLORIDA STATE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
Miami leads the series over Florida State 35-31 (Miami won four of the last five after losing seven straight)
Line: Florida State -7.5
Over/Under: 53
|Miami
|Florida State
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
66-64 Overall
4-4 At Miami
|
Mike Norvell
51-31 Overall
13-16 At Florida State
|
2022 Record
|
4-4 (2-2 ACC)
|
5-3 (3-3 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
CFP - NR
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
CFP - NR
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
Strength of Schedule
|
59th
|
27th
|Miami
|Florida State
|
Points Per Game
|
27.4
|
21.9
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
132.3
|
145.6
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
293.9
|
177.9
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
426.1
|
323.5
|Miami
|Florida State
|
Points Per Game
|
22.5
|
32.1
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
113.5
|
209.6
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
229.5
|
277.5
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
343
|
487.1
|Miami
|Florida State
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
1731 total yards
152-237-4
10 touchdowns
|
Jordan Travis
2057 total yards
146-236-3
14 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
114 carries
555 yards
4.9 per rush
4 touchdowns
|
Treshaun Ward
72 carries
488 yards
6.8 per rush
3 touchdowns
|
Receiving
|
Will Mallory
28 receptions
371 yards
13.3 per reception
1 touchdown
|
Johnny Wilson
30 receptions
603 yards
20.1 per reception
4 touchdowns
|
Tackles
|
Corey Flagg Jr.
41 total tackles
25 solo 16 assisted
9.5 tackles for loss
2.5 sacks
|
Jammie Robinson
61 total tackles
24 solo 37 assisted
1.5 tackles for loss
0 sacks