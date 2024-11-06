Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Georgia Tech

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Kelly Quinlan, publisher of JacketsOnline.com, discussed the upcoming matchup between Miami and Georgia Tech.

First, Quinlan shares his thoughts on the feel of Georgia Tech's program going into the game (2:24).

Next discussed is the quarterback situation for the Yellow Jackets, as starter Haynes King has missed time due to a shoulder injury (6:32) and if Georgia Tech can pull off the upset with the backups (9:28).

Quinlan explains what the last two opponents (Notre Dame and Virginia Tech) did well against Georgia Tech to beat the Yellow Jackets (11:29) and also touches on what Tech did well to get its five victories (14:47).

Next, Quinlan names players that fans should be aware of going into the game (19:47).

Lastly, Benjamin and Quinlan provide takes on the potential outcome (22:31).