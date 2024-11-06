Advertisement

Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Georgia Tech game

Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Georgia Tech game

Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from the media ahead of week eleven matchup against Georgia Tech

Women's Basketball: Miami blows out Stetson to open season

Women's Basketball: Miami blows out Stetson to open season

Canes overwhelm Hatters in the second half to go 1-0

Miami Football: Ward recognized as Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8

Miami Football: Ward recognized as Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8

Miami QB earns a spot on Davey O'Brien list for the fifth time this year

Bowl Projections: Miami predicted to win first playoff game

Bowl Projections: Miami predicted to win first playoff game

Where my Miami is projected to finish in the college football playoff

Live Game Thread: Miami Women's Basketball vs. Stetson

Live Game Thread: Miami Women's Basketball vs. Stetson

Live updates of Miami's season opener against Stetson

Published Nov 6, 2024
Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Georgia Tech
Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Kelly Quinlan, publisher of JacketsOnline.com, discussed the upcoming matchup between Miami and Georgia Tech.

First, Quinlan shares his thoughts on the feel of Georgia Tech's program going into the game (2:24).

Next discussed is the quarterback situation for the Yellow Jackets, as starter Haynes King has missed time due to a shoulder injury (6:32) and if Georgia Tech can pull off the upset with the backups (9:28).

Quinlan explains what the last two opponents (Notre Dame and Virginia Tech) did well against Georgia Tech to beat the Yellow Jackets (11:29) and also touches on what Tech did well to get its five victories (14:47).

Next, Quinlan names players that fans should be aware of going into the game (19:47).

Lastly, Benjamin and Quinlan provide takes on the potential outcome (22:31).

