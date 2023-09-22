In the last meeting between the two former Big East schools, the Hurricanes defeated the Owls 34-3 in Philadelphia.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Temple Owls, 13-1. Temple's only victory came in 1930.

The Hurricanes come into week four ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press rankings and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll.

Following its dominant 48-7 win over Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14, Miami is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2017 - a year the Canes won the ACC Coastal Division and started 10-0 before playing in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The Hurricanes outgained Bethune-Cookman by over 200 yards in the air and on the ground. It was UM's third game this century doing that, having also done so in 2021 vs. Central Connecticut State and 2018 vs. Savannah State.

Miami averages eight yards per play through its first three games of 2023 - the fourth-best mark in FBS and a drastic improvement from 2022 when they averaged only 4.8 (#108).

Miami is one of only two teams in the nation with three players with at least 15 catches and 200 yards, joining Colorado in the category.

The Hurricanes claim five national titles, with its last coming in 2001, and nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.

Temple has two conference titles in its history, with the last coming in 2016 under then-head coach Matt Rhule. The Owls have been playing in the American Athletic Conference since 2013. Temple made it to bowl games in five consecutive years from 2015-2019, losing four of those five games.

Rod Carey took over the program in 2019 after Geoff Collins left Temple to take the job at Georgia Tech. Carey would lead Temple to an 8-5 record that year but went 1-6 in 2020.

On December 15, 2021, Texas associate head coach and running back coach Stan Drayton was announced to replace Carey as the next head football coach of the Owls. In Drayton's first season, Temple struggled and went 3–9. Temple is 7-24 since 2020.