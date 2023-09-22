By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Temple
DATE: Saturday, September 23, 2023
WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (67,594); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TIME/TV: 3:30 PM EST/ESPN2
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
TEMPLE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Temple Owls, 13-1. Temple's only victory came in 1930.
In the last meeting between the two former Big East schools, the Hurricanes defeated the Owls 34-3 in Philadelphia.
The Hurricanes come into week four ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press rankings and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll.
Following its dominant 48-7 win over Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14, Miami is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2017 - a year the Canes won the ACC Coastal Division and started 10-0 before playing in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
The Hurricanes outgained Bethune-Cookman by over 200 yards in the air and on the ground. It was UM's third game this century doing that, having also done so in 2021 vs. Central Connecticut State and 2018 vs. Savannah State.
Miami averages eight yards per play through its first three games of 2023 - the fourth-best mark in FBS and a drastic improvement from 2022 when they averaged only 4.8 (#108).
Miami is one of only two teams in the nation with three players with at least 15 catches and 200 yards, joining Colorado in the category.
The Hurricanes claim five national titles, with its last coming in 2001, and nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.
Temple has two conference titles in its history, with the last coming in 2016 under then-head coach Matt Rhule. The Owls have been playing in the American Athletic Conference since 2013. Temple made it to bowl games in five consecutive years from 2015-2019, losing four of those five games.
Rod Carey took over the program in 2019 after Geoff Collins left Temple to take the job at Georgia Tech. Carey would lead Temple to an 8-5 record that year but went 1-6 in 2020.
On December 15, 2021, Texas associate head coach and running back coach Stan Drayton was announced to replace Carey as the next head football coach of the Owls. In Drayton's first season, Temple struggled and went 3–9. Temple is 7-24 since 2020.
Line: Miami -23.5
Over/Under: 47
Weather: 77 Degrees with cloudy skies with a 90 percent chance of rain
|Miami
|Temple
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
70-67 Overall
8-7 At Miami
|
Stan Drayton
5-10 Overall
5-10 At Temple
|
2023 Record
|
3-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
2-1 (0-0 AAC)
|
Rankings
|
AP - 20th
Coaches - 21st
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
Strength of Schedule
|
23rd
|
112th
|Miami
|Temple
|
Points Per Game
|
44.7
|
22
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
189
|
152.7
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
322
|
171
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
511
|
323.7
|Miami
|Temple
|
Points Per Game
|
14.3
|
24
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
60.3
|
139.7
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
210.7
|
254.7
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
271
|
394.3
|Miami
|Temple
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
822 passing yards
57-75-1
8 touchdowns
|
E.J. Warner
760 passing yards
62-118-2
4 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
26 carries
192 yards
7.4 yards per rush
1 touchdown
|
Joquez Smith
24 carries
187 yards
7.8 per rush
1 touchdown
|
Receiving
|
Xavier Restrepo
17 receptions
314 yards
18.5 yards per reception
0 touchdowns
|
Dante Wright
16 receptions
185 yards
11.6 yards per reception
1 touchdown
|
Defense
|
Francisco Mauigoa
15 total tackles
9 solo tackles
1.5 tackles for loss
0 sacks
|
Yvandy Rigby
19 total tackles
12 solo tackles
0 tackles for loss
0 sacks
