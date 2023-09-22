News More News
ago football Edit

By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Temple

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

DATE: Saturday, September 23, 2023

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (67,594); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM EST/ESPN2

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

TEMPLE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Temple Owls, 13-1. Temple's only victory came in 1930.

In the last meeting between the two former Big East schools, the Hurricanes defeated the Owls 34-3 in Philadelphia.

The Hurricanes come into week four ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press rankings and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll.

Following its dominant 48-7 win over Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14, Miami is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2017 - a year the Canes won the ACC Coastal Division and started 10-0 before playing in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The Hurricanes outgained Bethune-Cookman by over 200 yards in the air and on the ground. It was UM's third game this century doing that, having also done so in 2021 vs. Central Connecticut State and 2018 vs. Savannah State.

Miami averages eight yards per play through its first three games of 2023 - the fourth-best mark in FBS and a drastic improvement from 2022 when they averaged only 4.8 (#108).

Miami is one of only two teams in the nation with three players with at least 15 catches and 200 yards, joining Colorado in the category.

The Hurricanes claim five national titles, with its last coming in 2001, and nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.

Temple has two conference titles in its history, with the last coming in 2016 under then-head coach Matt Rhule. The Owls have been playing in the American Athletic Conference since 2013. Temple made it to bowl games in five consecutive years from 2015-2019, losing four of those five games.

Rod Carey took over the program in 2019 after Geoff Collins left Temple to take the job at Georgia Tech. Carey would lead Temple to an 8-5 record that year but went 1-6 in 2020.

On December 15, 2021, Texas associate head coach and running back coach Stan Drayton was announced to replace Carey as the next head football coach of the Owls. In Drayton's first season, Temple struggled and went 3–9. Temple is 7-24 since 2020.

Line: Miami -23.5

Over/Under: 47

Weather: 77 Degrees with cloudy skies with a 90 percent chance of rain

Overall Comparison
Miami Temple

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

70-67 Overall

8-7 At Miami

Stan Drayton

5-10 Overall

5-10 At Temple

2023 Record

3-0 (0-0 ACC)

2-1 (0-0 AAC)

Rankings

AP - 20th

Coaches - 21st

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

Strength of Schedule

23rd

112th
Strength of Schedule Provided By Power Rankings Guru September 18, 2023
Miami Offense Vs. Tempe Defense
Miami Temple

Points Per Game

44.7

22

Rushing Yards Per Game

189

152.7

Passing Yards Per Game

322

171

Total Yards Per Game

511

323.7
Miami Defense Vs. Temple Offense
Miami Temple

Points Per Game

14.3

24

Rushing Yards Per Game

60.3

139.7

Passing Yards Per Game

210.7

254.7

Total Yards Per Game

271

394.3
Individual Leaders
Miami Temple

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

822 passing yards

57-75-1

8 touchdowns

E.J. Warner

760 passing yards

62-118-2

4 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

26 carries

192 yards

7.4 yards per rush

1 touchdown

Joquez Smith

24 carries

187 yards

7.8 per rush

1 touchdown

Receiving

Xavier Restrepo

17 receptions

314 yards

18.5 yards per reception

0 touchdowns

Dante Wright

16 receptions

185 yards

11.6 yards per reception

1 touchdown

Defense

Francisco Mauigoa

15 total tackles

9 solo tackles

1.5 tackles for loss

0 sacks

Yvandy Rigby

19 total tackles

12 solo tackles

0 tackles for loss

0 sacks

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}