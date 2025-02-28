Three Predictions: Chauncey Kennon, Nebraska, NFL Combine

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has three predictions on one of the top uncommitted prospects in Florida, a future Nebraska decommitment and the NFL Combine.

Several official visits are on deck for one of the top prospects in the state of Florida, with trips locked in to Auburn, Miami, Georgia, Florida State and LSU. Despite the deep slate of visits, his familiarity with Florida State and Miami will be tough for other programs to overcome in the coming months.

Kennon has all but named the Seminoles as his leader at different points of the process and sources indicate that there is some confidence down at Miami as well, so we’ll project that to become one of the bigger battles between the ACC rivals.

Florida State holds the edge now and Miami isn’t going anywhere, so one of those two should win out against even the SEC heavyweights working on getting him to leave his home state.