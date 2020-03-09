News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-09 10:41:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Canes not giving up on area 4-star Clemson offensive line commit

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) University School OT Marcus Tate is one of the most sought-after linemen in the nation.He plays not far from UM’s back yard, but after favoring the Canes early in his recruitm...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}