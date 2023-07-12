CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Upon completion of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, Miami Hurricanes fifth-year senior Carlos Lequerica signed a professional contract with the Detroit Tigers Monday.

Lequerica follows Yohandy Morales (second round), Andrew Walters (Competitive Balance B), CJ Kayfus (third round) Alejandro Rosario (fifth round), Zach Levenson (fifth round), and Dominic Pitelli (seventh round), as Hurricanes to garner interest from MLB organizations this year.

In his lone campaign in the orange and green, Lequerica tallied a 5-1 mark and a 4.71 ERA across 30 appearances, which ranked second on the club.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound right-hander recorded 49 strikeouts over 42 innings while limiting opposing hitters to a .218 average.

A Miami native, Lequerica came to The U after stops at Bethune-Cookman, Miami Dade, and FIU.