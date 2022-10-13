The Cavinder twins bring in proclaimed fame, a first for the Miami women's basketball program. Amassing over 5.2 million followers on social media, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are the biggest college stars to ever step on the hardwood at The U.

Head coach Katie Meier wants to make one thing clear, though. The twins are all in on their hoop dreams.

"I really want people to understand they’re determined workers," Meier said. "Basketball is a very serious thing in their life, they don’t back down from any challenge. The number one thing that they bring is that they never get outworked."

The identical twins are both 5-foot-six guards that have been dominant in the hoops scene since playing high school in Gilbert, Arizona. Haley was named the 5A state player of the year, while Hanna was the state's offensive player of the year.

“We were basketball players before TikTokers," Haley said. "I think people forget that. We love playing together side by side. It’s something Hanna and I love to do."

The twins combined for 34.3 points per game as juniors at Fresno State last season, and were the top two in points, assists, steals, and minutes played. Haley averaged 9.4 rebounds, and scored at least 20 points 18 times last year. She was the 2021 Mountain West Player of the Year.