Head Coach Jim Larranaga talked about the play of Bensley Joseph stepping up in place of Nijel Pack that missed this game due to an illness. Coach talked about Isaiah Wong brought to the team playing point guard and the production of Wooga Poplar. Larranaga talked about the adjustments made or not made in the second half. He also talks about Miami's next opponent Virginia and what challenges they present.

Guard Bensley Joseph, made his first career start due to Pack's absence and talks about what changed in the second half after the score was tied at 37. Joseph had career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists. Wooga Poplar talks about playing without Pack and making adjustments and the overall success of the team, and what was working for him. Miami will host the 2nd-ranked Virginia on Tuesday night at the Watsco Center. The tip is at 8:30 with the game being televised on ACC Network.