Coach's take: What Canes have landed in Cyrus Moss
What has Miami landed in Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman High DE Cyrus Moss, who announced for UM today?Perhaps no one knows better than his high school coach, Chris Brown.Brown spoke with CaneSport...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news