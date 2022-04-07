Cristobal stops practice and lets it be known spring is far from over

Earlier this spring, Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Mario Cristobal stressed he wanted to see “consistency and physicality” from his team and that “we still have a long way to go.”

Thursday out at Greentree practice field, Cristobal didn't like what he was seeing and stopped practice in its tracks, forcibly urging his players to expend more intensity and effort with four sessions left in spring practice.

By the end of drills, Cristobal had calmed down and could eloquently describe what was looking for.

“Our loads are heavier now - we’re sustaining 6, 8, 10, 12 play drives, working about every situation, scenarios,” Cristobal said. “There’s progress and there’s a way to go. Our level of consistency is not where it needs to be, our level of physicality is not where it needs to be. We really have to just drive that in, knowing it takes time to improve that, establish that mentality. But we’re not coming off of it. That’s the only way we can progress from a physical standpoint is to practice it.”

Cristobal says he sees “bright spots” and also “inconsistency,” and wants to see the players bring each other along to help make this a top program.

“We just have to keep pushing,” Cristobal said.

It is no secret Miami has been consistently probing the transfer portal in search of help for the football program.

Cristobal also said he “will never stop” looking to add pieces.

Asked where he sees a need for immediate help, the coach responded that he sees needs for upgrades with “everything.”

“We need to get better on our entire team, us as coaches, players, an organization,” Cristobal said. “The level of physicality in the front 7 and the offensive line and tight end box have got to be elevated. Part of it is depth, part strength and conditioning, part practice, part fundamentals and part is a mentality.”

The team held its first spring scrimmage last Saturday and will hold another scrimmage this Saturday.

Cristobal wants to see physicality in those scrimmages and also practices, and says he’s seeing progress there.

“I come at that really hard,” Cristobal said. “Typically in games, the levels we’re trying to accomplish, that’s such a big part of it, is critical to the growth of the program. You see it in spurts.

“There’ is progress, and we have to keep seeing it.”

* Cristobal declined to comment on if UM might put in a package of plays specifically for backup QB Jake Garcia this coming season, with Tyler Van Dyke the established starter.

“We’re learning the system,” Cristobal said. “Our team is very systematic and process-oriented. … If a guy shows he can help us win, he’s our player.”

Cristobal also said that backup QBs Garcia and Jacurri Brown are “doing a great job.”

“The quarterback room in general, they’re very well coached,” Cristobal said. “Those guys are all getting better.”

* Cristobal said OG Jalen Rivers is handling about 75 percent of the practice work as he returns to 100 percent off injury.

He said Rivers has been fully cleared and called him “impressive,” saying he’s excited by what he’s seen.

“He’s a big, physical, athletic, tough guy,” Cristobal said. “It’s great to have him out there. He has great power, body control, understands leverage. Hard to find a guy that is light-footed and heavy-handed, and he has that.

“Very smart, great communicator, challenges his teammates, challenges himself.”

* Asked who is standing out on defense, Cristobal said, “It’s a really good number of guys, it really is. And they’re at different positions. On the edges, Jahfari Harvey plays so hard. Even if his footwork isn’t perfect, he finds ways to be part of a play. Chantz Williams has had a great spring, has fought through some nicks and bumps and bruises. K4 (Keontra Smith) has done a really good job, I think Corey (Flagg), Waynmon (Steed) have done a really good job. Wesley (Bissainthe) has done a really good job. I’ve seen guys from (Al) Blades and (Gil) Frierson, know there are more. There’s a lot of guys. We always praise effort, always reward performance. There is progress, really good progress in some areas and a little slower in other areas.”