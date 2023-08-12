Miami's offense will shift to a different offensive scheme run by new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson this season. Dawson is known to run the 'Air Raid' scheme, which generally focuses on the passing game.

Returning running backs Henry Parrish and Don Chaney see the scheme as an opportunity to showcase their skills. The two former local blue-chip backs are eager to take off despite the likelihood of the offense being pass heavy.

"That ain't stopping nothing," Chaney said of the running backs being utilized in the offense. "He knows exactly what his running back room is capable of, he knows what his quarterbacks are capable of, he knows what his wide receivers are capable of. I feel like he's got a lot of faith in us; we got a lot of faith in him."

Parrish, the 5'10" 190-pound Miami Columbus alum, transferred from Ole Miss and served as Miami's top running back last season, rushing for 616 yards on 130 carries. Compared to last year, the consensus from most of the Miami players is that Dawson's offense is easier to grasp. The two running backs agree, and both look forward to a big year in 2023.

"Yeah, way easier," Parrish said. "Process faster...this offense, it explains itself, and we just play free and play fast."

Chaney is looking to prove that he is still the highly touted four-star prospect out of Belen Jesuit. The 5'10" 210 pound back suffered two season-ending injuries in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022, but feels confident about bouncing back to form this season. The four-year junior has played in 14 games and rushed for 374 yards and four touchdowns.

"I don't think the world even knows," Chaney said of what to expect from his this season. "My teammates know, but the world doesn't know though. Two years in a row, it will take a big toll on you. It hurts sometimes, but not giving up is what drives me...I've been waiting for the moment to just come back and prove to myself that I am capable."

Parrish was there for Chaney pouring positive energy while he was going through a tough time rehabbing his injury last season.

"Giving each other that positive energy," Parrish said. "We just got to keep each other up. Good vibes, you know. Everything's going to be alright. Keep your head up and be there for each other."

Although last year was a tough one with the injury and the team only registering five wins, Chaney looks at the year as a life lesson that will only help improve the team's mindset going into this season.

"I wouldn't say that the season was disappointing, I would it was a life lesson," Chaney said. "And what we need for the next season to just to bring back what Miami really is...every game was a lesson...once you put all those things together, we'll have a good season."