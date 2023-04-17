Wheatley-Humphrey was one of the more productive ball carriers in South Florida last season, totaling over 1100 yards and nine touchdowns in just seven games for South Broward. Overall, he had four games with over 200 yards rushing despite never receiving more than 12 carries in a game.

Head coach Mario Cristobal continues to prove his doubters wrong by mirroring the process of the 2023 class and he now has what could potentially be the Chris Johnson Jr. of this cycle.

"Since I'm an all-around back, I'm pretty sure they can do a lot with me. They were talking about me catching the ball out the backfield and all. I'm pretty fast, too, so I'm versatile."

Wheatley-Humphrey spoke about the number of ways he feels he can fit in this new Miami offense.

The wave continues for Miami in the 2024 cycle as they get their fifth commitment overall and fourth in just the last week.

That high level of production combined with his explosive game tape made him a priority at the beginning of junior evaluations in January. Since his offer, Wheatley-Humphrey made his way to campus multiple times.

It has been a massive blowup in recruiting for him since the end of last season. Schools like Louisville, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Maryland and more pulled the trigger. Miami running backs coach Tim Harris Jr. built a strong bond with the three-star while at UCF, which ended up paying dividends when it came down to make a decision for Wheatley-Humphrey.

His high school coach, Charles McCrae of South Broward, saw that relationship and said that was one of the defining factors in his star back's recruitment.

"The relationship with coach Harris changed things. When he came over from UCF, you could tell Chris was excited. Miami was always his team but now they had a coach that was really respected down here and knew what he was talking about. He had a lot of schools pulling him from different directions but with coach Harris in the building, it just solidified that Miami was home for him."

Cristobal always was a huge factor in how things shifted so heavily toward Miami. "Coach made him feel like a five star. He took time to get to know him, his family what he was great at, what he needed to work on. So many schools knew about him but didn't know Chris. Cristobal just made his family and him feel comfortable."

Overall, Wheatley-Humphrey just felt home was where his heart was and felt there was a need for him at Miami. "I feel like Miami is a great fit for me. I'm going to be a factor in turning it around. The visits and the spring game showed me the potential of the future of Miami and I'm staying home at the crib."

Wheatley-Humphrey is the first running back commit of the class and likely not the last. The first wave of the 2024 will likely continue with several commits over the next week.