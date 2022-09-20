Quarterback

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Rough night for QB1. Tyler Van Dyke went 21-41 for 217 averaging 5.3 yards an attempt. Most want to blame playcalling but there were some throws that have to be made. Then when the throws are made receivers have to catch the ball, it's that simple. Seven drops hindered the point production but overall this was a very disappointing performance by TVD.

Running Backs

Henry Parrish Jr. Running Back, Miami

Henry Parrish Jr. was solid for us all night. Sixteen carries for 85 yards averaging 5.3 a carry. Very impressive vision on display again, but he showcased tough running this week dragging Aggie defenders & continuously falling forward. Jaylan Knighton added elite speed to the RB room. Fourteen carries for 77 yards averaging 5.5 a carry. It's just a next-level burst of speed complimented nicely by our improved OL. Thad Franklin was a no-show when we struggled in the red zone to get points. Interesting.

Wide Receivers

Key'Shawn Smith, Wide Receiver, Miami

This group is struggling to create separation within this offense but at some point you just have to throw the one-on-one matchup to give somebody the chance to make a play. Keyshawn Smith registered 3 receptions for 42 yards. Missed him on a deep shot early and never tried to get anything downfield for basically the rest of the game. Made catches coming back to the football but got away with a low ball from TVD that hit the ground. Timing with TVD was off on a 3rd down, needs to clean that up. Brashard Smith, for such an explosive playmaker, I wonder why he is not utilized more. Three receptions for 42 yards which all came within five yards of the line of scrimmage. Dropped a critical 4th down play to keep the hopes alive, but it was just that kind of night. Michael Redding III notched three receptions for 29 yards is the final stat line but several of his catches were negated due to penalties. Redding is supposed to fit that possession WR mold and he is playing it well. Only problem is the explosive players around him are playing like possession WR's as well. Huge miss by TVD on a crosser, if the hits him, 83 might still be running. Jacolby George, welcome back 15 (although short-lived). The sophomore registered three receptions for 41 yards. He flashed the ability in the open field winning a one-on-one matchup on a bubble in space and then making moves up the sideline. When he's available get 15 the ball. It's not hard to tell he is the best with it in his hands. Hoping he gets a shot at punt returner, but more on that later. Romello Brinson caught his one target for no gain. Did have some good blocks like the George bubble screen mentioned above but this is someone I would like to have a chance at a one-on-one matchup.

Tight Ends

Elijah Arroyo, Tight End, Miami

Starting this off with thank god Will Mallory is okay. Very scary impact with the ground, Will Mallory- Leading WR with 6 Rec for 56 Yards did most of his damage stretching the defense wide. Did well in the blocking game for what was asked of him. Elijah Arroyo was criminally underutilized in an offense supposed to be made for TEs. One reception for 29 yards on a wheel route out of the backfield. Solid blocking all night and I do not know how you can call plays all night and forget about 80.

Offensive Line

Jalen Rivers, Guard, Miami

Really surprised by how well they played. Zero sacks were given up and established the line of scrimmage in the running game pretty much from start to finish. John Campbell, big number 74, was getting up to LBs and sealing for Rooster/Parrish all night. He also cleaned up the miscommunications from last week. Jalen Rivers was big time in the running game. If you want to beat teams in the trenches having 64 is a huge help. Super mobile. Trap blocked a free DE to the playside twice to allow Parrish the Outside. Jakai Clarke had a very clean game opening up holes & sealing DTs. Not much if any miscommunications for the OL allowing free hits on TVD. Justice Oluwaseun really stepped up at RG making critical blocks and showcasing his great feet. Rivers and Oluwaseun pulling to lead the way? Watch out. DJ Scaife, I do not think anyone has made a better turnaround to his career than 51 so far. He was a sound technician allowing for Parrish and "Rooster" to feast on that right side. Zion Nelson got some burn at RT but seems to just be getting back into game shape. Will need him to get to his top form ASAP.

Defensive Line

Miami Defensive Line Vs. Texas A&M

Overall a good game the unit dominated the LOS and contained their running game while sprinkling a few sacks. Akheem Mesidor is as advertised constantly stopping runs from the backside & maintaining his leverage. Big 6 Darrell Jackson is hard to move with even a double team. He is an absolute steal from the transfer portal. Mitchell Agude provided great pressure and his physicality fit into this game but would love for him to get home more often. Leonard Taylor was dominant in spurts and pretty solid all night. He was consistently winning the one-on-one matchup with interior OL. When he puts it all together for four quarters it will be a Gerald Willis-type game takeover. Jared Harrison-Hunte is solid in the run game as he was eating up double teams that left their left tackle in one-on-ones. I do expect to see his sacks go up. On 3rd and long we had a D-line made of Agude, Mesidor, Nyjalik Kelly, and Chantz Williams. Now that is a pass rush group.

Linebackers

Corey Flagg Jr., Linebacker, Miami

Did not waist a great day by the DL constantly filled holes in the run game. Corey Flagg, felt like he was everywhere on defense, flowing sideline to sideline. Completely stood up RB's in the hole and came out on top when engaging OL which he then shed to make the tackle. Waynmond Steed - Solid game was wrapping up but was put in a bad matchup covering Devon Achane out of the backfield which led to a TD. Keontra Smith has a great motor and was moving around all night. I believe the staff has found their favorite LB to blitz and he rewarded them with a sack & consistent pressure when sent. Wesley Bissainthe got some snaps in critical portions of the game and did not disappoint. In the last drive for A&M when we needed a 3 and out, 31 defeats a TE block and runs down the ball carrier.

Defensive Backs

Tyrique Stevenson, Defensive Back, Miami

After the first drive, the coverage was tight throughout the rest of the game. The unit tackled well and was a strength all night with DJ Ivey upping his level of play. Super proud of the way 8 played. He was physical in the running game stopping carries short of 1st downs including the scrambling QB. In coverage, he showed a fluidity we have not seen from him staying in WR hip pockets & deflecting key 3rd down passes. Tyrique Stevenson played well defensively and was physical & reliable in coverage all night. Te'Cory Couch, after the first drive, when he was beaten on an out route, ceased to give up that cushion from that point forward. James Williams was all over the field bracketing in coverage and coming down to make tackles. Missed a big one that led to a TD. Kam Kinchens was easily the best safety on the field for Miami this game. The sophomore was put in man on Achane multiple times in space tackling him for little to no gain. He successfully neutralized A&M's best player for parts of the game.

Special Teams