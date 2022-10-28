Despite one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory and coming off yet another loss to Duke, Miami is once again a favorite heading into an ACC showdown with Virginia. Miami will look to once again get back to .500 on the season and in conference play. Here are the five keys to Miami getting back in the win column:

Force Feed Emerging Star Wide Receiver Colbie Young

Colbie Young, Wide Receiver, Miami

Colbie Young is the bright spot of the 2022 season. Since emerging at the end of the North Carolina game, he has two 100-yard games, jumping up to second on the team in receiving yards and first in touchdowns. Despite that elite level of production, Young did not see double-digit targets in a game where Miami quarterbacks threw the ball nearly 40 times. Young should see at least 25 percent of the team targets and approach 15+ against Virginia. The JUCO transfer is a 6'5" 215-pound outside force no matter who is throwing him the football. Young has game-breaking ability that nobody in this offense possesses at this time. Miami failed to find any success with big plays until Young was unleashed and projected starter Jake Garcia is a gunslinger who has a knack for creating big plays. Miami needs to feed the beast that has been the lone sign of life in the last three games.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT0xCSUUuPGJyPjxicj5ZT1VORy48YnI+PGJyPkFHQUlOLjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29sYmllWW91bmc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvbGJpZVlvdW5nPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3ViR1ZuVXF4MnYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91YkdWblVxeDJ2PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJhbGx5IFNwb3J0cyBTb3V0aCAoQEJhbGx5U3BvcnRzU08p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFsbHlTcG9ydHNTTy9z dGF0dXMvMTU4Mzg4Nzg3MDc3NDc2MzUyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Push for 18+ Carries for Running Back Henry Parrish

Henry Parrish Jr. Running Back, Miami

Starting running back Henry Parrish is back and fully healthy, showing that he is the same player we saw at the start of the year when he averaged 5.7 yards per carry against Duke. Miami was down for most of that game, so he saw just 11 carries for the second consecutive week. In games where Parrish receives 16 or more carries, he averages over 100 yards and a touchdown per game. That is a production not seen since the mid-2010s. Parrish may not be the red zone power back to help elevate Miami's offense but he can get drives going and help revitalize the play-action passing game with chunk runs. His ability to kick off a positive game script, and maximize yardage should not be undervalued. The Canes have averaged over 372 yards passing over the last three games but still hover from 20 to 24 points per game. The gaudy passing numbers are great, but if Miami wants to finish its long drives, it will have to establish a run game. That means more touches for the former Miami Columbus (FL) standout.

Limit the Pass Drops of the Linebackers

Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. came out this week and mentioned the fact that the linebackers were in heavy pass drops this week, allowing rushing lanes for athletic Duke quarterback Riley Leonard. Virginia's signal caller Brennan Armstrong has a very similar profile to Leonard, in the fact that he is one of the top rushers on his team. Unless players like Wesley Bissainthe, Chase Smith, Gilbert Frierson, or James Williams are on the field at linebacker, the second level does not have the athletic ability to get in their deep pass drops and then come up to play the run, especially when that player is a quarterback with the talent to make something happen on the ground.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db3JleSBGbGFnZyBzYXlzIHRoZSBMQnMgaGF2ZSBiZWVuIGRlZXAg aW4gZHJvcHMgd2hlbiB0aGUgUUIgcnVucyBoYXZlIGhhcHBlbmVkIG92ZXIg dGhlIGxhc3QgZmV3IHdlZWtzIGFuZCB0aGV5IGFyZSB3b3JraW5nIG9uIGN1 dHRpbmcgZG93biBvbiB0aGUgcnVzaGluZyBhYmlsaXR5IG9mIEJyZW5uYW4g QXJtc3Ryb25nIHRoaXMgd2VlayA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd1pp RFppbzVmNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3daaURaaW81ZjY8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgRnJhbmsgVHVja2VyIChAVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxBKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQS9zdGF0dXMv MTU4NTMxNzc0OTE1MjQ0MDMyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Limit Quarterback Runs

The extension to keeping the backers in the box is limiting the rushing of Armstrong. The Cavs QB is second on the team in rushing and if Virginia's coaches took note of the weakness of the Miami defense last week, it was the failure to stop Leonard whenever he ran in the red zone. Leonard rushed for three touchdowns and Armstrong could gash the defense just the same. He is coming off a 91-yard game and has rushed for a score three games in a row. It is great to get sack production, but as we saw with Manny Diaz, those stats are not the end-all-be-all, as sometimes exaggerated pass rush lanes open up scramble opportunities for the modern, athletic quarterback that litters the ACC.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkVOTkFOIEFSTVNUUk9ORyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L05YUFdubVEyd3UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OWFBXbm1RMnd1PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1yIE1hdHRoZXcgQ0ZCIChATXJNYXR0aGV3Q0ZCKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01yTWF0dGhld0NGQi9zdGF0dXMv MTU4MzI4NjAwMTc5OTQzMDE0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Cut Down on the Defensive Line Rotations