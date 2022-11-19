Miami is coming off a big win against Georgia Tech last week, which keeps hope alive for a chance at a bowl game. Now back at .500 and having found their groove offensively, the Canes will need to continue strong play going up against a team that is a three-score favorite. Here are the five keys to Miami victory against the Clemson Tigers:



Make Things Easy on Jacurri Brown

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

It is looking more and more likely that freshman Jacurri Brown will get his second career start after lighting it up last week against Georgia Tech. The offense was built around the freshman's skill set and Josh Gattis did not force him to be something he is not. He threw just 20 passes in the game and most of them were easy throws that enabled our skill position players to make plays in space. Notre Dame did the same thing in its victory over Clemson just two weeks ago, throwing the ball just 17 times. Play the field position battle, limit turnovers and give the freshman easy reads and he should be able to lead this offense the same way he did last week.

Force Clemson to Throw

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback, Clemson

Clemson rushed for 119 or more yards in every game except one this season - its loss to Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish forced Clemson to throw the ball 40 times, its second-highest total of the year. In the three games Clemson has struggled the most this season (Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame) they have averaged less than four yards per carry as a team. If Miami can control the line of scrimmage defensively, Clemson will have to rely on the arm of D.J. Uiagalelei, something they have struggled to do, as he has just two games with 250 yards or more this season. The weak point of this offense is the passing attack and with Kam Kinchens roaming around, turnover opportunities will be available.

Run, Run, Run

Jaylan Knighton, Running Back, Miami

Miami needs to run the air out of the football once again this week. In last week's victory, the offense ran the ball 44 times for over 200 yards. That is the recipe for success against Clemson. Notre Dame ran for a very similar 47 attempts and 263 yards while throwing for just 85 yards en route to victory over Clemson. The Gattis offense is built around success on the ground, as proven by the two performances he scored over 30 points this season and his tenure at Michigan where he had one of the top rushing attacks in the country. With Jaylan Knighton holding onto the ball and looking explosive again, and Brown being the freak athlete he is, success can be had against this Clemson defense that has allowed 124 or more yards rushing five times this season.

The Defensive Ends Will Have To Play Big

With Leonard Taylor and Jared Harrison-Hunte not looking like they will be playing this week, Miami will need a step up in play from the defensive line as a whole. Notre Dame had success getting to the quarterback, collecting four sacks and six tackles for loss against Clemson. Not only did they get pressure that forced two interceptions, but they allowed just 90 yards rushing. Miami will have to match the sack production of the Irish and limit the legs of Uiagalelel and the explosive talent of running back Will Shipley to have any chance.

Protect the Quarterback!

