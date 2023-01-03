ORLANDO, Fla. -- Cormani McClain has been very candid about his recruitment but as CanesCounty.com reported early at the UA All-America Game Media Day.



Matt Schick of ESPN questioned him about what teams were in it for him for his signing date of January 15th.

"I am still in the same spot in my recruitment but I'll be signing January 15th, McClain said on the sideline during the game in the fourth quarter.

McClain expounded on the factors of his recruitment:

"Come in, play as a freshman, and who can develop me best."

When asked which schools are in the running McClain initially laughed and said "Miami."

Schick probed and asked if that was it and McClain nodded his head and said "that's it."

McClain is the third overall prospect in the country and had a near interception in the UA All-America Game.