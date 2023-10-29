In back-to-back weeks, Miami needed overtime to leave with a win. The Hurricanes stormed back from a 10-3 halftime deficit to pull out a 29-26 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers. There was plenty to unpack from this game.

Defense saves the day

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (5) celebrates with linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) after scoring on an interception thrown by Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla

In a game where the Hurricanes left much to be desired offensively, it was the defense that willed the team to a victory. The Miami defense put the Hurricanes in position to win, as they have in every game this season. Virginia outgained Miami 377-276 and dominated in time of possession - 34:36-25:24, yet the Canes made big play after big play to keep them in the game. No defensive play was more significant than Kamren Kinchens returning an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter. The score gave Miami its first lead of the game. The All-American Safety made a significant impact, tallying nine total tackles (four solo) and a pass defended with his pick-six. "We were just in cover three; he just threw the ball, and I made a play on it," Kinchens said after the game.

This was a "bend, but don't break" effort from Miami. In the second quarter, the Hurricanes allowed a 64-yard pass to Malik Washington to set up the Cavs at the Miami 11-yard line, but Kinchens would bat the ball down at the line to force a field goal attempt on third down. Just before the half, Rueben Bain and Francisco Mauigoa combined for a sack to prevent any chance of a score. Bain continued his strong freshman campaign with seven total tackles, two sacks, a pass defended, and a QB hurry. Bain's second sack, shut down any scoring threat just before the end of regulation. He has 14 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the year. The team had six total sacks, with Branson Deen totaling two of his own. "Our D-Line, they are doing their thing," Mauigoa said. "We got the best interior in the nation. They were doing their job; it's no surprise that those guys were in the backfield."



Mauigoa finished with six total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a QB hurry on the day. He leads the team on the year with 11 TFLs. In the second half, it was the same effort put forth by the defense. UVA Quarterback Tony Muskett converted a third down on the ground to make it first and goal from the Miami 6-yard line, but a TFL by Kinchens and joint tackle with James Williams would force a third down. Jahfari Harvey hurried the QB, and Miami would force another field goal to preserve a 17-13 lead. Harvey had nine total tackles, tying with Kinchens for third on the day. In the fourth quarter, Muskett converted another first down with a 14-yard run to the Miami 23-yard line. After an incompletion, Harvey corralled Muskett on a designed QB run, and on third down, Williams would stop the Cavs QB short of the first down, forcing another field goal. Williams led the team in tackles with 13 (six solo). He also made a crushing third-down solo tackle in overtime to force a field goal. "Just motor," Kinchens said of Williams. "I guess coach [Lance] Guidry's been giving him a bunch of confidence, being very reactionary. Instill in his head to wrap up and don't always got be a big hit, and you're seeing it on display now."

Kicker Borregales saves the day too

Andy Borregales, Kicker, Miami

The Miami kicker made his case to be Lou Groza finalist with a clutch performance. The junior hit field goals of 47, 50, and 48, including a kick with 1:23 remaining to tie the game and push the game to overtime. "I think of every kick as the same," Borregales said. "If it's a game-winning or game-tying kick. I have a mentality of, that I only get one shot. That's kind of how it is as a kicker. You kind of want to go into it like that. You don't want to miss ever."

He was the first Miami kicker to hit kicks of 45 yards or more three times in a game.

The Miami offensive line is ELITE

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) scores the game winning touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during overtime at Hard Rock Stadium.

Many of the issues from Miami's 5-7 2022 season can stem from lackluster offensive line play. It's the exact opposite in 2023. On Running Back Mark Fletcher's game-winning touchdown run, much credit must be given to guard Javion Cohen. Cohen not only cleared the way to get the edge with a block on the outside, but he kept Fletcher in bounds, and pushed him over the goal line. "I just felt a big weight push me into the end zone," Fletcher said. "I checked the replay, that was my boy Ja-vo. That's crazy. We were just talking about something crazy like that happening."

Miami averaged 4.3 yards per rush for 113 total rushing yards, but the pass protection was stellar. Miami allowed zero sacks and zero QB pressures. Tyler Van Dyke had clean pockets to throw from all day long.

Is this who TVD is?

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

There are only two viable reasons we are not getting the 'TVD' we are used to. Either Van Dyke is not 100 percent healthy, or he is what he is. He completed 20-30 passes for 163 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He forced the football into coverage on his two INTs and nearly had a third that would have likely been too much for Miami to overcome. Van Dyke continues to attempt risky throws when there are safer options available. He took responsibility for his mistakes. "Kind of got greedy a little bit," Van Dyke said. "Just got to check the ball down more than I did today. Just got to be better. Better decision-making. At the end of the day, my teammates got me. Defense did a great job giving the offense a chance to win the game. Thank God to Andy Borregales, because without him, we probably would have lost the game."

Van Dyke suffered a knee injury againt UNC that held him out of the Clemson game, and he played with a brace against Virginia. Before the season started, Van Dyke tore three ligaments in his non-throwing hand. He did not attempt to scramble once versus Virgina. Despite the ailments, Van Dyke still feels confident. "I feel confident; I just go to make better decisions. Can't force the ball down the field when it's not there. Got to make more plays with my feet. Check the ball down even more." Now, with six interceptions in his last three starts, the question is, will he improve, or is this a pattern? Van Dyke's issues are fixable. He has to take the safe play and take what the defense gives him. Instead, TVD doesn't make the big play and makes errors that are often the difference between winning and losing. Opposing defenses have scouted the Miami quarterback, and adjustments are needed to improve the 6-2 record.

TVD is not 100 percent healthy, but he is attempting throws like he is. The defense and running game can be enough for Miami to win contests; Van Dyke just needs not to lose the game at this point.

Cristobal took a knee, it was the right call

Mario Cristobal, Head Coach, Miami