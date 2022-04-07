Flagg on Thursday: Cristobal had a pointed message when he paused drills

This year’s linebacker group has a lot of returning experience in OLB Waynmon Steed (8 starts), OLB/S/STAR Keontra Smith (4 starts), MLB Corey Flagg (12 starts) as well as nickel/OLB Gil Frierson (3 starts).

But there remain unanswered questions about how strong this group can be, considering there were a lot of consistency issues a year ago when UM ranked No. 44 in the nation in rush defense (139.0 yards) and No. 75 in total defense (389.6 yards).

After today’s 11th spring practice session, Flagg weighed in with his thoughts.

“We’ve impreoved as a whole (linebacker unit) - me, Keontra, Steed, Avery (Huff),” Flagg said. “We all stay in each other’s ear about watching film, the brotherhood is just tighter.

“As far as my game, I feel my vision has improved.”

Last season Frierson graded out at 56.9 per Pro Football Focus, Steed graded out at 54.2, Flagg was 50.4 and Smith was 46.8. Keep in mind that 70 or higher is considered a solid playing level.

So there are a lot of strides that need to be made, and coaches have worked this group hard this spring.

“We’ve responded really good, coach (Charlie) Strong is a heck of a coach,” Flagg said. “He’s big on using our hands, being the same guy on and off the field. … The staff across the board is phenomenal. The linebackers, we’ve been doing a hell of a job coming in and watching film every day. It’s been good.”

In 2021 Flagg led the team with 60 tackles along with seven TFL and three sacks with an interception and three QB hurries.

How have Flagg’s responsibilities changed in a Kevin Steele defense vs. a Manny Diaz defense?

“You have a lot of jobs, you’re not just spiking the gap,” Flagg said. “Play a lot of 2-gap, you have to read, mirror the back. That’s the biggest difference. More of a 2-gap system.”

Another change this year?

Well, today Mario Cristobal completely stopped practice at one point.

“He stopped practice because he just didn’t like the atmosphere, the way we were doing things, the tempo,” Flagg said. “We were walking off the field. He stopped practice, got into us. He doesn’t let up. it’s practice 11, this is the time you get droopy. So it’s not letting up. … He said `You have to attack.’ We weren’t being physical enough for him. We were walking between the horns, not jogging off the field. Little things people pass by - he yelled at us. He got on us.

“(And) coach Steele talked to us today about keeping the same momentum, don’t let up.”

Flagg also said in the first scrimmage there were “less breaks, more up-tempo, more situations” and that “every practice we treat like a game.”

The takeaway from all the above?

“It’s a brand new culture,” Flagg said. “A brand new way of doing things. You have to do everything the same way - early is on time, all different things stay in the back of our head.”