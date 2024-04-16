Former four-star and running back Tre'Vonte Citizen has entered the transfer portal.

Citizen has been on the Miami roster since 2022 but missed his first two seasons due to an ACL injury.

Citizen, from Lake Charles College Prep (LA), was the fourth-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. He gained 743 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his final high school season.

The 6-1, 220-pound back played in late-season games in 2023 but never registered a snap. He carried the ball a few times during Miami's spring game, having two carries for eight yards on his first series.