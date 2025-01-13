Three schools standing out to four-star DT Tank Carrington

Three schools have made the biggest impression early on for Tank Carrington and while the 2026 four-star defensive tackle from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman will take his time with recruiting those programs do stand out.

“Miami, Texas A&M and Oklahoma,” Carrington told Matt Moreno at the Polynesian Bowl registration day.

“Those are the three schools who message me on a daily basis and who started building those relationships.”

Carrington is coming off a week at the Navy All-American Bowl and now he’s in Hawaii for a week so he’s been able to take a small break from recruiting.

That’s been nice as the four-star has been able to focus on some other things but there’s no doubt that things will pick up again soon even though Carrington does not have any visits scheduled yet.

He does want to get to Miami and Oklahoma and it wouldn’t be surprising if he landed in College Station for a trip as well.

“I would say it’s on the back burner for me,” Carrington said. “I like to take my whole recruitment a little bit slower and get to know the schools I’m about to commit to before I make that decision.”

During the season, the Bishop Gorman defensive tackle took visits to Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oregon.

As for his recruitment, that will take shape with time. This week he’s focused on representing the 2026 class at the Polynesian Bowl.

“It means a lot being part of the first class being able to come here early,” Carrington said. “It means a lot to represent and see the hard work I’ve been putting in since I was four or five years old all paying off now.”

Matt Moreno contributed to this report from Honolulu.