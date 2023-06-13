Bruce Brown gave a reason for the home crowd at Ball Arena to cheer.

The Nuggets trailed by one with a little over a minute and a half remaining, Jamal Murray launched a jumper that missed, but there was Brown to grab the offensive rebound and lay the ball in to give Denver a 90-89 lead.

“I got the bucket because of [Aaron Gordon],” Brown said. “They had two on him...they forgot about me, so kudos to AG.”

That shot would prove to be the game-winner as the Nuggets captured their first championship in franchise history with a 94-89 win over the Heat on Monday night.

After the go-ahead bucket, Brown grabbed a missed 3-pointer by Miami and drilled two big free throws to seal the win.