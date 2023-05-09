The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-101 in game four of the Western Conference semifinals Tuesday night.

A former Miami Hurricane was a big reason why the Lakers are up 3-1 in the series.

Lonnie Walker IV had a fourth quarter for the ages.

Walker scored 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in helping the Lakers fight off the Warriors.

Walker finished the fourth quarter with all of his 15 points, and four of his made fourth-quarter scores either tied the game or gave the Lakers the lead.