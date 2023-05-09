Former Hurricane Lonnie Walker comes up big in NBA Playoffs
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-101 in game four of the Western Conference semifinals Tuesday night.
A former Miami Hurricane was a big reason why the Lakers are up 3-1 in the series.
Lonnie Walker IV had a fourth quarter for the ages.
Walker scored 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in helping the Lakers fight off the Warriors.
Walker finished the fourth quarter with all of his 15 points, and four of his made fourth-quarter scores either tied the game or gave the Lakers the lead.
Walker was the rare one-and-done players of the Jim Larranaga era at Miami. He was the first freshman to lead Miami in scoring since Darius Rice in 2000-01 and the fourth in program history. Walker played in all 32 games, with 18 starts, and averaged a team-high 11.5 points. He was a McDonalds All-American who chose Miami over Arizona, Kentucky, Syracuse, and Villanova.
The Reading, PA native was drafted first round of the NBA Draft (18th overall) by the San Antonio Spurs in 2018. Walker suffered a meniscus tear in his rookie year and averaged eight points a game in his four years in San Antonio.
Walker signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July of 2022. He averaged 23 minutes and 11.7 points per game in Los Angeles.
"I've been doing this for 24 years of my life," Walker said post-game. "The proof is in the pudding. The harder you work, the sacrifices you make, the better the outcome."
