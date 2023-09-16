The highly athletic wing is the second player to pledge to the Hurricanes' 2024 class. UM landed four-star Austin Swartz about two weeks ago.

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu committed to the University of Miami basketball program Saturday evening. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound senior chose the Hurricanes over Iowa , Northwestern , Texas Tech , and Virginia Tech .

A Minnesota native, Johnson-Arigu visited Miami last weekend and was a gameday visitor at the UM vs. Texas A&M football game.

Johnson-Arigu credits his father, Peter Arigu, with helping him develop his skillset.

"My dad is one of the footwork trainers for NBA Africa," he told Rivals. "I've been able to connect with

Jordan Nwora from the Milwaukee Bucks,Ochai Agbaji with the Utah Jazz and Masai Ujiri, the Team President of the Toronto Raptors. Masai is like my dad's best friend."

"I haven't been able to go to Africa or anything," he said. "I'm trying to see if I can play for the Nigerian national team next year."

Game Breakdown

Johnson-Arigu has a 7-foot wingspan and has a game that can translate anywhere along the wing at the next level. His size allows him to be a good defender and rebounder.

While he's got a decent outside shot and can keep opposing defenses honest, at the very least, he's at his best-attacking closeouts, driving to the lane, or handling the ball in transition. As he hones his athleticism and the consistency of his jump shot, he could be a top-flight player along the wing. -- Tim Sullivan