Published Oct 28, 2024
Four-star 2025 WR Malachi Toney re-commits to the Hurricanes
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
After de-committing from the Miami Hurricanes on October 3rd, four-star wide receiver Malachi Toney recommitted to the Hurricanes on October 28th.

"I chose Miami because I always watched them growing up, and I want to make the crib great again," Toney said. "I've always wanted to be a Hurricane, and I see a pipeline from Heritage to Miami that makes it feel like home."

The local playmaker from American Heritage Plantation chose the Hurricanes over Alabama, Ohio State, and others. About a month ago, after visiting Tuscaloosa for the Bama-Georgia game, the blue-chip receiver was reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025.

The Heritage pipeline to Miami, which includes current Hurricane Mark Fletcher, was a contributing factor.

"Mark recruited me a whole lot. He says that Miami is on its way back. All my Heritage guys tell me how coach Cristobal is bringing the swagger back, changing things for the better."

The relationship with Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard proved to be one of the deciding factors.

"Whenever I'm at Miami, me and coach KB talk a lot. He tries to give me life lessons, be a mentor for me. He talks to me about changing Miami, bringing it back to where it used to be. I see the vision."

Toney joins four-stars Joshua Moore and Daylyn Upshaw as the wide receivers committed to Miami's top ten 2025 class.

Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
