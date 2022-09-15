Four-Star Defensive End Armondo Blount Already On Miami's Radar
The highest-ranked player from South Florida for the 2025 class is a must-get for the Miami Hurricanes. Defensive end Armondo Blount came in ranked 8th in the nation among all 2025 prospects when the Rivals 100 was released Wednesday.
Blount is ranked number one of three talents from Florida in the top ten (Quarterback Colin Hurley - 7th - Trinity Christian, Jacksonville, and Safety DJ Pickett - 9th - Zephyrhills).
Blount already has 25 major offers that include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas A&M. Blount already has a list of out-of-town schools that he is targeting to visit.
“I think I want to get to a Florida game, Alabama game, I want to get to an Ohio State game. I am going to ask my coaches to arrange it for me.”
Blount visited Miami this summer for Miami’s cookout with his Dillard High School teammates Anthony Smith, and Zxamyir Pelissier. He took another visit for Miami's season-opener against Bethune.
“I grew up watching Miami when I would watch football because that’s my hometown.”
He shined at the Football Hotbed All-American game earlier this year and has racked up offers ever since. He also blew people away at the Rivals camp in Atlanta.
The four-star defensive end has a chance to really shine in his next game as he and the Panthers face off against nationally ranked Miami Central on September 24th. In his last game against Miramar, he had two tackles for loss, three hurries, and a sack.
Scouting Report
The sophomore has a quick first step and a relentless motor. He does not give up on plays and has good speed for his size. He is already very good with hands swimming over his adversaries with ease. Blount had the potential to be a five-star prospect and will get over 50 offers before his high school career is over.