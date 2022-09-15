“I think I want to get to a Florida game, Alabama game, I want to get to an Ohio State game. I am going to ask my coaches to arrange it for me.” Blount visited Miami this summer for Miami’s cookout with his Dillard High School teammates Anthony Smith, and Zxamyir Pelissier. He took another visit for Miami's season-opener against Bethune.

“I grew up watching Miami when I would watch football because that’s my hometown.” He shined at the Football Hotbed All-American game earlier this year and has racked up offers ever since. He also blew people away at the Rivals camp in Atlanta. The four-star defensive end has a chance to really shine in his next game as he and the Panthers face off against nationally ranked Miami Central on September 24th. In his last game against Miramar, he had two tackles for loss, three hurries, and a sack.

Scouting Report