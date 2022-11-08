After Miami's flattening loss against its hated rival Florida State, the season seemed as if it ended. Miami was officially eliminated from the Coastal Division race, and with three games left, the Hurricanes will be searching for motivation to finish off the season strong.

That motivation, besides getting better every week, will be to make a bowl game. Senior Tight End Will Mallory talked about the importance of getting to a bowl game during Tuesday' zoom press conference.

"To be able to finish strong and make it to a bowl game and win one would mean a lot. Especially to a lot of the older guys and my myself included. I haven't done that since I've been here. That's something that I would really like to do. A lot of the older guys would want to do. Besides that, it's good momentum for the team moving forward with going into the offseason program. Finishing the season on a high-note and making it to a bowl game is huge and important. It's a really big deal."

Miami hasn't won a bowl game since 2016, which was the only bowl win since 2006. Miami has lost its last four bowl appearances by a combined score of 120-61. Head Coach Mario Cristobal is 3-3 in bowl games.



"I think it's huge for a football team," said Long Snapper Clay James in Tuesday's zoom press conference. "No matter your season goes win, lose, or draw. If you qualify for a bowl game, those experiences, or at least the ones that I've had, I think once in a lifetime. You get another month with your team, especially being a fifth-year senior and this being my last semester, those extra days with the team and just being a part of that, I think are really special. It's something I'm very hopeful that we will be able to accomplish."

In order to secure qualification for a bowl, Miami (4-5) would have to get to six wins. Miami's remaining opponents are Georgia Tech (4-5), Clemson (8-1), and Pittsburgh (5-4). There are 82 spots for 41 bowl games this season as 52 teams have already qualified for a bowl. The ACC already has already eight qualified teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse, and Wake Forest).

"They are all good, especially for the young guys," said Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo. "Most importantly we just got to be 1-0 this week. Just focus on this week Georgia Tech. They got some great guys on that defense in terms of pressure. Big physical corners. So we got to, again, execute."

If Miami is looking to win at least two of its last three games, it will need the fix the issues on offense and defense. Miami has failed to score a touchdown in its last nine quarters and gave up six big plays of 20 yards or more against Florida State. Miami qualified for a bowl last season, but the game was canceled.

Yahoo Sports is currently projecting Miami to miss the 2022 Bowl season with its latest projections.