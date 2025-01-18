Miami Basketball: Canes drop seventh straight, demolished by SMU, 117-74

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (4-14, 0-7 ACC) fell to the SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-2 ACC), 117-74, Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his fifth 20-point game of the season, totaling a career-high 31 points in the contest. He is the first Hurricane to record a 30-point game this season.

Seven Mustangs scored in double-figures, paced by Boopie Miller at 18 points.

The Mustangs shot an impressive 76.5 percent from the field in the first half, knocking down 7-of-11 shots from beyond the arc. Four SMU players totaled nine or more points in the half to give the Mustangs a 60-26 lead at halftime.