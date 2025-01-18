Miami Basketball: Canes drop seventh straight, demolished by SMU, 117-74

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (4-14, 0-7 ACC) fell to the SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-2 ACC), 117-74, Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center.
Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his fifth 20-point game of the season, totaling a career-high 31 points in the contest. He is the first Hurricane to record a 30-point game this season.
Seven Mustangs scored in double-figures, paced by Boopie Miller at 18 points.
The Mustangs shot an impressive 76.5 percent from the field in the first half, knocking down 7-of-11 shots from beyond the arc. Four SMU players totaled nine or more points in the half to give the Mustangs a 60-26 lead at halftime.
Cleveland gave the Hurricanes some life at the start of the second half, scoring five points in the first two minutes of the frame. However, SMU’s incredible offensive efficiency continued into the second half as the Mustangs connected on 61.3 percent of their shots from the field in the final 20 minutes.
Cleveland scored 25 points in the second half, but SMU ultimately outscored Miami, 57-48, in the final 20 minutes to head home with the 117-74 victory.
Miami will travel west next week to face Stanford on Jan. 22. Tipoff will be at 11 p.m. Eastern time at Stanford Maples Pavilion.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
