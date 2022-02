Good Morning CaneSport 2.1.22

Last, but certainly not least, we have a hoops update with Jim Larranaga weighing in on his team that's showing it deserves some national respect.

And last night we broke down Miami's football schedule with a capsule look at each of UM's opponents and the likelihood they will pose a challenge to the Canes.

Inside look at 5-star Conerly: "Would not be surprised if Miami's the pick"

5-star OT Josh Conerly won't announce a decision tomorrow, but we have a different perspective on where UM stands now.

UM pushing for teammates Moten, Thomas, and they may split up

Ahmad Moten and R Mason Thomas may wind up at different programs tomorrow, and we have an inside look.

ANALYSIS: Ranking the Canes' February targets by talent, need

We rank the Canes' remaining targets by talent and need with tomorrow a big day for UM.

ANALYSIS: Closer look at the just-announced Canes' 2022 football schedule

Football season is still months and months away. But we now know the Miami Hurricanes schedule. Here's the breakdown.

Off Cane official visit Anez Cooper down to 2, announcing Wed. a.m.

Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High School OG/DT Anez Cooper is set to announce his college decision at 11 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday. We have a closer look.

Inside look: McCoy down to 2, coming off UF official visit

We catch up with Matthew McCoy's recruiting coordinator for the situation with this key UM target.

Off Cane visit, Trevonte' Citizen down to 4 and weighing final decision

We have an inside look at what's going on with 4-star RB Trevonte' Citizen coming off his Cane official visit.

Miami "definitely in a good spot" with Shemar Stewart off weekend visit

We have your look at how key 5-star DE Shemar Stewart enjoyed his Cane visit and where things stand now.

ANALYSIS: Hoops proving doubters wrong, Notre Dame challenge next

UM hoops continues to fly high and now faces Notre Dame next.