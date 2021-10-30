Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Pittsburgh game
QUARTERBACKTyler Van Dyke matched up against Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, who is in Heisman Trophy consideration … and he held his own and then some.Van Dyke was on point from the start and he finished h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news