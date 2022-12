Head Coach Jim Larranaga talked about the slow start for the Hurricanes and the defense prowess his team showed to take over in the second half.

He talks about guarding NC State's guards Tequavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner and the job Harlond Beverly did in defending them. Larranaga provided his take on the growth of Jordan Miller and the handling of the playing rotation.

Coach L also expressed how much he appreciated the support from the fans at home.