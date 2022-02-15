If OL winds up a Cane, give his coach an assist
If the Miami Hurricanes wind up with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth OL Nathan Efobi in their Class of 2023, perhaps the program can give an assist to an unlikely source.Efobi says his high school team...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news