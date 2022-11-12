Miami gets some bad news Saturday afternoon. As most expected, Tyler Van Dyke will not play against Georgia Tech this afternoon, but now reports have surfaced that Canes running back Henry Parrish Jr. will not play in today's game against the Yellow Jackets.

Parrish's unavailability reported by the Sun Sentinel, provided no reason for the absence of Miami's leading rusher. Parrish rushed for 569 yards and four touchdowns this season, despite missing some time due to injuries.

Running Back Jaylan Knighton, will likely be RB1 on Saturday against Georgia Tech, along with some help from backups Thad Franklin and Lucious Stanley.

Miami may have to turn to freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown to get the running game going. Brown has the ability to make big plays with his legs as Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis stated that Brown is the fastest player on the Miami roster.

Miami has been riddled with injuries all season and the depth will be tested once against Georgia Tech. Kickoff is set for 3:30 eastern at Bobby Dodd Stadium.