Four-star ATH Keisean Henderson loves Houston's culture, talks visit plans

Keisean Henderson is one of the most coveted playmakers in the country out of the Houston area.

The No. 24 overall recruit in the Rivals250 for 2026 was among the first blue-chippers to pledge to the local Houston Cougars just months after Willie Fritz and his staff arrived in H-Town from Tulane.

That commitment remains rock solid after Henderson wrapped up an eye-catching junior season at Spring (Texas) Legacy The School of Sports Sciences.

"Everything has been smooth with Houston. I'm locked in. That's family," Henderson told Rivals during the All-American Bowl practices in San Antonio.

"You can see how much people can grow in a short amount of time," he continued. "When he got there, you could see the impact. It shook Houston ... It was a down year for them, but for me, it was a foundational year. You need to start with a foundation, put your foot on something -- and they started to build a foundation with this step forward. It's growth for the program."