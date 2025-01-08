Four-star ATH Keisean Henderson loves Houston's culture, talks visit plans

Keisean Henderson is one of the most coveted playmakers in the country out of the Houston area.
The No. 24 overall recruit in the Rivals250 for 2026 was among the first blue-chippers to pledge to the local Houston Cougars just months after Willie Fritz and his staff arrived in H-Town from Tulane.
That commitment remains rock solid after Henderson wrapped up an eye-catching junior season at Spring (Texas) Legacy The School of Sports Sciences.
"Everything has been smooth with Houston. I'm locked in. That's family," Henderson told Rivals during the All-American Bowl practices in San Antonio.
"You can see how much people can grow in a short amount of time," he continued. "When he got there, you could see the impact. It shook Houston ... It was a down year for them, but for me, it was a foundational year. You need to start with a foundation, put your foot on something -- and they started to build a foundation with this step forward. It's growth for the program."
Fritz has been one of several coaches leading the charge for the local hometown blue-chipper, who checks in at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds with experience under his belt playing quarterback, safety, and wide receiver in various settings.
Henderson, the No. 1 junior recruit in the state of Texas, loves the idea of playing for Fritz and the coach's track record.
"To be coached by a legend ... You've got a guy who is winning at programs every year. He's done it for multiple programs, he's done it for different programs. He brings a winning mentality, You're gonna be great every day because of him, and learning from that is the best part."
Henderson knows the Cougars will get an official visit sometime this off-season.
The four-star ATH has kept an open mind toward taking official visits elsewhere. Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss, Florida State, Georgia, SMU, and Baylor are the teams jockeying for position with Henderson.
"Those are the teams that are consistently calling me," he asserted. "It depends on the coach -- anywhere I see someone who is a step ahead, those are places I'd be open to taking official visits to."