Jacorey Brooks says Miami Hurricanes will make the cut
Miami Booker T. Washington High School Class of 2021 WR Jacorey Brooks says the Miami Hurricanes remain very much in his picture.“My recruitment is still open, I’m still looking at Miami,” Brooks s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news