CaneSport.com

Safety Jaquan Johnson says he never really considered turning pro early even with fellow juniors like RJ McIntosh, Kendrick Norton and Mark Walton taking the plunge.

He says he knew well before the season ended that he’d be back to get his degree.

And to try and end his football career on the highest note of all.

“We want to win every game, that’s the standard,” Johnson said. “Win the Coastal, win an ACC championship, win the playoff, win a national championship. That’s why I came back for my senior year. That’s what we plan on doing.”

Is the team close?

“Of course,” Johnson said. “I mean, we have a new group of people. We have to re-establish ourselves, it’s a new season. After the first week somebody is going to be 0-1, and we’re looking forward to being 1-0 each and every week.

"We have a great thing going here, and I wanted to (come back and) be a part of it."

Johnson says the main factor that this season’s defensive success will hinge on is communication.

“Sometimes with lack of communication we gave up a first down (on a third down play) - we were pretty bad last year with our third down defense,” Johnson said. “We’ll improve on that and continue to build on our success. Everything else we should be okay.”

Johnson expects that with better communication will come more consistency.

“I want to see us dominate on third downs,” he said. “If we can be dominant on third down we’ll be a topnotch defense in the league.”