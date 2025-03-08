Miami Basketball: Canes come back to beat NC State in season finale

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (7-24, 3-17 ACC) rallied from down 13 in the second half to defeat the NC State Wolfpack (12-19, 5-15 ACC), 72-70, on Senior Day at the Watsco Center.
Senior Brandon Johnson hauled in a rebound and slammed home the game-winning dunk with a second left in the game to put Miami on top, 72-70.
Senior Matthew Cleveland had a career day in his final collegiate game, tying his career-high in scoring with 32 points, in addition to tallying five rebounds and four blocks. Cleveland finishes his college basketball career with 25 20-point outings and four 30-point contests.
Cleveland scored 16 first-half points to lead all players in the first 20 minutes, but NC State knocked down six 3-pointers in the half to take a 41-31 lead into halftime.
NC State extended its lead to 13 on a 3-pointer by Dontrez Styles just a minute into the second half. However, the Hurricanes strung together an 11-4 run to cut the deficit to four, 52-48, at the 12:35 mark of the half.
Down eight with five minutes to play, a fastbreak layup by Cleveland sparked a 10-2 run for the Hurricanes, capped by a 3-pointer by A.J. Staton-McCray to tie the game at 70 with 1:53 left in the game.
With two seconds left in the game, Cleveland missed a layup but Johnson came in with the offensive rebound and slam dunk to give the Hurricanes the 72-70 victory.
