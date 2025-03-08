Miami Basketball: Canes come back to beat NC State in season finale

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (7-24, 3-17 ACC) rallied from down 13 in the second half to defeat the NC State Wolfpack (12-19, 5-15 ACC), 72-70, on Senior Day at the Watsco Center.

Senior Brandon Johnson hauled in a rebound and slammed home the game-winning dunk with a second left in the game to put Miami on top, 72-70.

Senior Matthew Cleveland had a career day in his final collegiate game, tying his career-high in scoring with 32 points, in addition to tallying five rebounds and four blocks. Cleveland finishes his college basketball career with 25 20-point outings and four 30-point contests.

Cleveland scored 16 first-half points to lead all players in the first 20 minutes, but NC State knocked down six 3-pointers in the half to take a 41-31 lead into halftime.