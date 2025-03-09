Miami Baseball: Hurricanes avoid sweep against UConn, win slugfest

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team (12-5) won the series finale over UConn Sunday, 15-11, at Mark Light Field. Jake Ogden led the charge for Miami, going 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI — tying his single-game career high.

Right-handed pitcher Will Smith (1-0) earned the win for Miami despite allowing three runs in two innings of relief. Brian Walters started the game, giving up five runs over 4.1 innings. Jackson Cleveland closed out the game, striking out three in 1.2 innings.

Tommy Ellisen (1-2) took the loss for UConn (4-8), surrendering five runs in just 1.1 innings. The Huskies’ bullpen struggled, allowing 10 runs over the remaining innings.

UConn’s offense started right where they left off as Grant MacArthur blasted a two-run home run to put them ahead, 2-0, in the top of the first inning.

The Hurricanes exploded in the next inning, with Max Galvin sparking the barrage as the Oklahoma State transfer launched a 401-foot solo shot to right center field. Galvin’s third home run of the season cut the Huskies’ lead in half, 2-1. Three batters later, Tanner Smith was able to tie the game by driving in Derek Williams with an RBI single.

Ogden added to the attack with a sacrifice fly that brought in Bobby Marsh, then Dorian Gonzalez, Jr. and Daniel Cuvet forced in two more runs after they were walked with bases loaded.

With Walters halting the Huskies to three-straight scoreless frames, Cuvet smacked a bases-clearing hit that drove in three runs to boost Miami’s lead to 8-2.

Despite UConn fighting back with five combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings, Miami matched their energy with five runs of their own, including a two-run home run by Ogden that moved the score to 13-7.

The Huskies fought back with a four-run eighth inning, powered by Grant MacArthur’s second home run of the game, but their rally fell short as the Hurricanes survived the Sunday slugfest.

The Hurricanes will hit the road for a midweek matchup against UCF on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before kicking off conference play against Wake Forest in Winston Salem, N.C.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics