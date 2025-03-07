Four-star 2026 DB Jaelen Waters commits to Miami

Coral Gables, Fla. -- Miami had several prospects visit for its third spring practice of 2025, and one of those talents decided to commit to the Hurricanes.

Four-star defensive back Jaelen Waters announced his commitment to Miami on Friday. Hiring former Gators defensive backs coach Will Harris influenced the former Gator commit's decision. Waters decommitted from the Gators shortly after learning of Harris's move to Coral Gables about a month ago.

"I know a lot of people here, so it feels like home," Waters said after his visit to Miami. "A lot had to do with [Coach] Will [Harris].

"Me and him have a son/father relationship. On and off the field, he lets me know what I need to do, right and wrong so. Me and him always talk."

Waters was able to view practice on Friday and see both Harris and defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge in action.

"I liked how hands-on they are. They actually go in the drill too. So it's not just me in the drill, they are in the drill too."

Waters mentioned that playing early was a factor in committing to "The U."

"Me playing early. I'm still planning on leaving high school in December. Me getting out there early, that's going to be the biggest thing."

Head Coach Mario Cristobal also played a factor in his pledge. The Miami head coach has been in weekly contact with the 9th-ranked cornerback in the nation for the 2026 class.

"He calls me almost like every week. We talk a lot. We text a lot. He comes to see me a lot when he can."

Waters saw his former Armwood high school teammates, freshmen Girard Pringle and Kellen Wiley, participate in spring practice. His commitment continues a potential pipeline from the Tampa-area high school.

"I got to see my old teammates play, so it was a good practice," Waters said.

Waters previously had official visits scheduled with LSU, Florida, and Florida State, but after his pledge to Miami, those visits were canceled.

Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and LSU have continued their pursuit of Waters. This is the third time Waters has committed to a Florida school, having previously committed to both Florida State and Florida.

Waters registered 20 total tackles (16 solo), two interceptions, and three passes defended in 11 games played last season.