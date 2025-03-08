Miami Baseball: Hurricanes lose series opener to Huskies, 7-2

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (11-4) dropped game one of the three-game series against UConn (3-7) Friday night, 7-2, at Mark Light Field.

In three innings of work, Nick Robert (2-2) registered the loss as the sophomore right-handed pitcher gave up six earned runs off five hits while striking out four.

UConn starter Oliver Pudvar (1-0) earned the win, tossing five strong innings while allowing just one run on five hits with five strikeouts.

In the first two innings of a chess match, UConn was able to strike first through two RBI singles from Tyler Minick and Ryan Daniels.

Two batters later, Sam Biller blasted a grand slam to propel the Huskies’ lead to 6-0 in the top of the third. All seven of UConn’s runs came in a two-out situation.

Miami catcher Tanner Smith drove in Jake Oden in the fourth inning, putting the Hurricanes on the board, 6-1. However, despite the lone run in the fourth, Miami's bats went quiet, managing just one more run in the seventh.

The Hurricanes will look to bounce back as the series continues Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

